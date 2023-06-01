Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,256.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,112. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLH opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

