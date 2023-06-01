CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $215.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

CME opened at $178.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

