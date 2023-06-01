Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,103 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 19,518 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $37,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

