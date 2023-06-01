Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $13,729,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

