Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $684,834.90 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 331,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $773.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

Featured Stories

