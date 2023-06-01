Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $684,834.90 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 331,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $773.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
