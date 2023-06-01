Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 16,309 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of Black Hills worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Hills by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

BKH stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 36,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Black Hills Profile



Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Articles

