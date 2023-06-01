Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 22,445 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 87,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

