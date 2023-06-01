Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,349 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:A traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,205. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

