Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 8,232 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.35. The company had a trading volume of 115,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,872. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

