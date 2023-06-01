Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DVN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

