Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.41 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 417,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,523. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

