Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,817. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $318.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

