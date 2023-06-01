Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,790 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,986,825 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.49. 513,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

