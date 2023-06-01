CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Down 5.4%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 1,106,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,915,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

