Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 9,074 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 2,334,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,344,055. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

