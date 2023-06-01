Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 1,172,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,645. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

