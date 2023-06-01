Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.06% of trivago worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,457. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

