Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 2,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.57. 436,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

