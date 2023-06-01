Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 106 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 238,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.44. 1,478,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,427,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,986,386. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

