Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,247 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 313,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 39,131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,377,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 421,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

