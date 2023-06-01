Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 28,300 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $44,800,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after buying an additional 1,482,592 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,352,719. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

