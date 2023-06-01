Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 5,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 960,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,213. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

