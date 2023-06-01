Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.95 million. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMTL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 133,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

