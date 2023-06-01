Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 346,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $9,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 129,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 626,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

