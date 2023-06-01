Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 626,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
