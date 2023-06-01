Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 626,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $9,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $4,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 129,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

