Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Conifer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Conifer accounts for 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned 3.88% of Conifer worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conifer Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Conifer had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conifer will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.