ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 9.3% in May

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 452,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,271. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,531 shares of company stock worth $287,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

