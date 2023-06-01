Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $2,661,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 203.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 536,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 262,883 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $618,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

