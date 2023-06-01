Contrasting Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) & Its Peers

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 705 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Spade Acquisition
|N/A
|-56.06%
|3.17%
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|-58.78%
|-66.95%
|-1.84%
Volatility and Risk
Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Black Spade Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|113
|586
|865
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.19%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Spade Acquisition
|N/A
|$12.02 million
|41.28
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|$1.28 billion
|$26.96 million
|0.97
Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
About Black Spade Acquisition
Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
