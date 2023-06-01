Contrasting OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -1.71% -0.47% -0.45% Castor Maritime 47.17% 22.53% 16.50%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.08 million 0.24 -$330,000.00 ($0.69) -0.26 Castor Maritime $262.10 million 0.16 $118.56 million $1.15 0.39

This table compares OceanPal and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OceanPal and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Castor Maritime beats OceanPal on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 29 vessels primarily consisting of two Handysize tanker vessels, seven Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 14 dry bulk vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

