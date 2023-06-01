Contrasting Origin Bancorp (OBK) & Its Peers

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Rating) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Origin Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Origin Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp Competitors 992 7800 6647 305 2.40

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 44.11%. Given Origin Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Origin Bancorp Competitors 24.91% 12.85% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $383.88 million $87.71 million 8.86 Origin Bancorp Competitors $1.55 billion $328.74 million 9.25

Origin Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 15.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Origin Bancorp peers beat Origin Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

