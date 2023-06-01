CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

CONX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 7,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

