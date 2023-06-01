Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.82.

COO opened at $371.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

