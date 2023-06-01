Cora Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $140.33. 42,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,634. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average is $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

