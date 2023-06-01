Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after buying an additional 2,041,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 769,040 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Trading Down 0.9 %

OUT opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

