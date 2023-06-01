Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,758 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 34.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CLDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE CLDT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

