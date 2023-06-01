Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REZI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.