Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $524,000 in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Myers Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 285.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Myers Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Myers Industries by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Myers Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.