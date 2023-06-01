Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $797,000 in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

