Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $823,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after buying an additional 266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $194.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.18 and a 200 day moving average of $217.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

