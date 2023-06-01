Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,748 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE USNA opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $144,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,195. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

