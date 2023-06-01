Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,402,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $54.92.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

