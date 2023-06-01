Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,740 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,299,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 380,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 317,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,647,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

