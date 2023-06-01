Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $536,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 954,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,024,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.