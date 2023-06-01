Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in May

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 702,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,950. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.64%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.