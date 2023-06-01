COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.31

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 21274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.08%.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

