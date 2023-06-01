Cosmos Price Reaches $10.38 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $70.25 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.38 or 0.00038562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00052719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.