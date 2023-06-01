Covenant (COVN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $189,546.87

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $29.75 million and $189,546.87 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

