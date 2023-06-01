Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,105.99

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,105.99 ($38.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,242 ($40.06). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,226 ($39.87), with a volume of 36,293 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.96) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,585.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.80 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 3,853.66%.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

