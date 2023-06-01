Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CIO Shaul Kuba Purchases 4,200 Shares

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $21,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,168,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,678,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Shaul Kuba bought 21,122 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $106,877.32.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Shaul Kuba bought 6,392 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $32,471.36.

On Monday, May 22nd, Shaul Kuba bought 9,700 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Shaul Kuba bought 1,744 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $8,772.32.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shaul Kuba bought 17,706 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $87,644.70.

On Monday, May 15th, Shaul Kuba bought 9,264 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $45,949.44.

On Friday, May 12th, Shaul Kuba purchased 11,705 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,130.55.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

CMCT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. 15,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -21.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

